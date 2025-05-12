The Dallas Stars made sure their newest neighbor felt right at home during their Stanley Cup Playoff matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. Tyler Booker, the Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was spotted in Game 3 at the American Airlines Center, where he was given the full VIP treatment.

Booker, selected 12th overall, was seated right on the glass, soaking in the electric atmosphere. The Stars went the extra mile, flashing a welcome message on the Jumbotron and sharing the moment on social media with a “Welcome to Dallas, @iamtylerbooker!” tweet. It was a gesture that didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who celebrated the crossover of football and hockey with enthusiasm.

The game itself was a thriller, with the Stars securing a 5-2 victory over the Jets to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Mikko Rantanen led the charge, racking up a goal and two assists, bringing his playoff total to nine goals and 18 points in just six games. His dominance on the ice was matched by Alexander Petrovic, who broke a 2-2 tie early in the third period.

That goal, however, did not come without controversy. Petrovic redirected the puck off his skate, and it deflected off Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck before finding the back of the net. The play was immediately challenged, resulting in a tense seven-minute video review. Jets head coach Scott Arniel was visibly upset, claiming it was a kicked-in goal and should have been disallowed. Despite the protest, officials upheld the goal, ruling that Hellebuyck's stick had propelled the puck into the net. The decision sparked frustration from Winnipeg's bench but energized the Stars, who quickly capitalized.

Just 49 seconds after the controversial goal, Rantanen struck again, extending Dallas' lead to 4-2. Wyatt Johnston added an insurance goal to seal the deal, locking in the Stars' victory. Roope Hintz and Thomas Harley each contributed a goal and an assist, while goaltender Jake Oettinger made 23 saves to hold off the Jets' offense.

Booker’s presence at the game symbolized the camaraderie among Dallas sports teams. Fresh off his selection by the Cowboys, the towering 6'5, 321-pound guard is expected to fill the shoes of veteran guard Zack Martin, who recently retired. During his college career at Alabama, Booker earned First-Team All-American honors and was a two-time First-Team All-SEC selection. His physical presence and football IQ made him the highest-drafted offensive lineman by the team since Tyron Smith in 2011.

The Stars' gesture reflects the tight-knit spirit of sports in the city. Fans from both football and hockey came together to welcome Booker, celebrating the unity of their hometown teams. As the Stars continue their playoff run and the Cowboys prepare for the new season, the city is rallying behind its teams with excitement and pride.