Are the Dallas Cowboys going all in? Don't ask that of the team's CEO, Stephen Jones. Although the Cowboys made some interesting moves this offseason, Jones said via SI's Albert Breer that he feels that every team has to do that.

“I don’t buy into all that,” Jones said. “Name one person who isn’t all in. I’d hate the fans to hear their owner say that people aren’t all in, when you’re competing in the NFL … I mean, it’s kind of a joke. Every year we line up, we’re moving our chips in.”

Although Jones claims that Dallas is all-in, the proof is in the pudding. They've made quality moves, but they haven't panned out as well as they would like.

For instance, the Cowboys gave Dak Prescott a historic extension, along with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Having money tied up in two of the best players isn't bad.

However, the quarterback was hurt, and Lamb was consistently double-teamed every game. It made life frustrating for the Cowboys. They didn't have the necessary depth to contend like they did in 2023.

Stephen Jones sees the Cowboys competing in 2025

Even though Jones refuted the joke of being all-in, are the Cowboys truly all-in? That's a major question mark surrounding the team.

After they fired Mike McCarthy, they quickly elevated Brian Schottenheimer as the head coach. It was a questionable move, considering the coaching candidates around.

However, Dallas had a quality draft, landing offensive lineman Tyler Booker in the first round. Although it had some criticisms, it addressed a need and provided some quality help for Prescott and Lamb.

No matter what, the proof will be in the pudding for 2025. The Cowboys have teetered and tottered between rebuilding and contending.

They've had some years where they look amazing. Other years, like 2024, were riddled with injuries and an underwhelming sigh across the Lone Star State.

Despite Jones's comments, they need to put their foot down and make some smarter moves. They're willing to spend the money and make the splashy moves.

Now, it's about being smart with those moves and building a well-rounded roster. If they can do that, then Cowboys fans will rejoice and embrace the upcoming season.

If not, it will be another long year where people will question the direction of the organization. For Jones, he sees Dallas being all-in, no matter the circumstance.

That could be better or for worse, with the plethora of potential problems that underly this upcoming season.