The newest Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is already vocal. George Pickens isn't calling for the football, though. He called out his former fanbase the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pickens landed in Dallas via trade on Wednesday. That move sparked joyous Steelers fans who vocally won't miss him.

The incoming Cowboys WR, however, delivered a fierce clap back. Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz captured Pickens' Instagram story calling out Steelers fans. Even accusing them of “lying.”

“Literally on a plane. No service. Just landed and seen straight lies from Pitt fans,” Pickens began. “Stop with AI trying to make a story.”

Pickens dove further, but wanted to express gratitude.

“I'm happy for everything Steel City did for me,” Pickens said. He concluded by giving a Mother's Day shout out.

How Cowboys pulled off George Pickens trade with Steelers

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones help make the trade happen. Dallas surrendered a 2026 third round selection plus 2027 fifth round pick. Pittsburgh not only sent away Pickens, but included a '27 sixth rounder in this deal.

The Cowboys add a long-needed weapon next to CeeDee Lamb. Dallas has tried relentlessly to hand the All-Pro a more reliable No. 2 target. Lamb has established himself as the WR carrying the passing game.

The Cowboys, however, are taking a huge risk adding Pickens. ESPN NFL insider Louis Riddick called out the combustible elements attached to this deal.

“On paper, it makes them a much more explosive offense,” Riddick said. “(But from the Steelers' point of view), there comes a point in time where the talent is not good enough for me to tolerate it. I don't know if Dallas knows what they’re getting. They’re the ones who brought (Pickens) into their building. They’re the ones who have to deal with it.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered a different take. The Super Bowl winning Pittsburgh head coach called the move “best for both parties.” Pickens, though, wanted to set the record straight on Steelers fans.