CeeDee Lamb is dealing with an ankle injury for the Cowboys, but it doesn't sound like something that Jerry Jones is too concerned about

The Dallas Cowboys once again throttled their opponent, this time the Carolina Panthers, in Week 11, winning by a final score of 33-10. And while CeeDee Lamb didn't keep pace with his torrid three-game 150-yard streak, he still managed to find the end zone for the fifth time on the year in this one. However, along the way, he picked up an ankle injury that has caused his name to pop up on Dallas' Week 12 injury report.

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, it's worth remembering that the Cowboys have a short week, as they will be playing Thursday afternoon against the Washington Commanders. Lamb's surprise appearance on the injury report caused some folks to wonder if he would have time to get himself ready for this game, but it doesn't sound like Jerry Jones is overly concerned about his injury.

Via Jon Machota:

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan on WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle): ‘He’s in good shape. … Right now I’d give him a thumbs up' for Thursday’s game against Washington”

Cowboys will be hoping CeeDee Lamb can play in Thanksgiving Day game

Prior to his six catch, 38 yard performance in which he also scored a touchdown, Lamb had reeled off three straight games of at least 11 catches and 150 receiving yards, and if you go back further one more game, he had seven catches for 117 yards and another touchdown. Lamb has been on an absolute tear as of late, so being without him, even for a game, would be a big blow to the Cowboys offense.

The good news here from Jones is that it doesn't sound like this injury is going to be anything that prevents Lamb from suiting up against the Commanders. As always, you can never say never with injuries in the NFL, but it's looking like Lamb is trending in the right direction for Dallas' big Thanksgiving Day contest.