Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has been on a tear of late, but now he's landed on the injury report ahead of Dallas' Thanksgiving Day game

The Dallas Cowboys are facing the Washington Commanders in a Thanksgiving Day matchup, but Dallas may be without one of its key players.

The Cowboys listed WR CeeDee Lamb as limited on today's estimated injury report with an ankle injury, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It's not clear exactly when Lamb injured the ankle. The Cowboys, despite playing a struggling team like the Commanders, will be hoping that Lamb can recover in time to play on Thanksgiving. He's not just a critical part of the offense – Lamb has been on an absolute tear of late.

The Cowboys' star wide receiver became the first to ever notch three straight games with 10 catches and 150 receiving yards. CeeDee Lamb is also inching closer to a franchise record by Michael Irvin. He's racked up 100+ receiving yards for four straight games. Terrell Owens was the last Cowboys receiver to have accomplished the feat.

Last week, Lamb laid it out clearly, saying “I'm the top receiver in the game. There's no question about it. If there is, I'll see you again next week.”

The Cowboys have played on Thanksgiving every year since 1966, when then-GM Tex Schramm signed the team up to play on the holiday and drive publicity. It was a massive success. Over 80,000 fans attended the Cowboys' first Thanksgiving Day game, and every year since, excluding two years in the 1970s, Dallas has hosted a game on Thanksgiving. Because the Cowboys are such a huge draw, there have never really been any serious calls for them to lose their spot hosting a game on the holiday.