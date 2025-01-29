After parting ways with Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys decided to promote Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. While the decision came with plenty of flack, Jones has full confidence in his new head coach.

The Cowboys owner delivered the news directly to ESPN's Adam Schefter by phone call. He said that was an unusual move by Jones, as Schefter didn't recall a time the owner called him directly. Once they were on the line, Jones concocted an elaborate scheme to show his true thoughts on Schottenheimer.

“He went on and on about how Brian Schottenheimer is nothing more than an assistant coach, he's always been an assistant coach, this is what he's done, these are his qualifications, how can people even be talking about him as a head coach,” Schefter recalled. “He's an assistant coach.”

“But then he stops on a dime. He goes, ‘You know what Adam, he's Brian the assistant no more.' ‘He's now the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.'

Schefter said it made him think of his late business partner Chris Mortensen, who he believes Jones would have called. It was a humbling call for Schefter and one that shows where Jones stands going into the Schottenheimer era.

He is well aware that fans weren't too keen of the promotion. The Cowboys watched as teams across the league hired more heralded candidates. For a team that has failed to reach their lofty expectations, Brian Schottenheimer didn't excite on the surface.

But Jerry Jones is ready to prove the doubters wrong. He has gone to great lengths to defend not only the decision but his place atop the Cowboys' throne. It may not have led to much recent playoff success, but Jones is gearing up for a comeback.

The only thing left to do now is for Dallas to win games under Schottenheimer, proving Jones' theory correct. Maybe Schefter will get another phone call when that comes to fruition.