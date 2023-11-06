Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was left surprised by one athletic play Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tried to make in Week 9.

Dak Prescott has hops. That's one of the takeaways Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Darius Slay has from Week 9's meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, as he openly showed his surprise about the quarterback's vert, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

“Knowing Dak for a long time, I didn’t know his vert was that high. But he got up there. So shoutout to Dak, Slay said of Prescott. “Now that he did that, I think he can dunk.”

At 30 years old, Prescott can still make athletic plays on the field, as acknowledged by Slay, who had eight total tackles and a pass defended in the win over the Cowboys.

Although the Cowboys lost to the Eagles, 28-23, Dak Prescott had a solid performance in that contest. Prescott finished the game with 374 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions and zero turnovers while completing 29 of his 44 throws. However, his pass protection was not quite up to par, as Prescott was sacked five times for a loss of a total of 41 yards.

Dallas' defense, also, was not able to make the necessary stops to keep the Jalen Hurts-led attack of the Eagles in check.

Hurts went 17-for-23 for 207 passing yards and two touchdowns and also rushed 10 times for 36 yards and a score.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys can be expected to rebound right away in Week 10

Despite the loss, the Cowboys are still in good form and with a 5-3 record. After a tough assignment against the reigning NFC champions, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are expected to take care of business in Week 10 versus the lowly New York Giants at home.