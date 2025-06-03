The Dallas Cowboys are currently preparing for mandatory minicamp, which is slated to get underway next week. There is some anxiety among the fanbase as the team has still not yet come to terms on a contract extension with star edge rusher Micah Parsons, marking the second straight year that Dallas has had a murky contract situation with a star player entering the season.

Recently, ESPN's Todd Archer reported on why Cowboys fans can breathe a little easier as minicamp approaches.

“Brian Schottenheimer said he expects Micah Parsons to be at next week’s mandatory minicamp,” reported Archer on X, formerly Twitter. “Schottenheimer said he has been in contact with Parsons, who has been traveling. Players can be fined for missing next week’s camp.”

Last year, it was CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott who both had some turmoil with the Cowboys' front office before eventually signing new contracts.

However, it's worth wondering how that controversy may have impacted Dallas during the season, as they stumbled out of the gates and ultimately missed out on the playoffs for the first time in a few years.

Meanwhile, Parsons remains one of the elite edge rushers in the NFL, and he will likely be hoping for a decent chunk of cash after the recent record-breaking contract signed by Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett.

It's hard to overstate how important Parsons' unique skillset is to what the Cowboys are trying to do on defense, which had been one of the best units in the NFL in the 2020s prior to last year's setback.

In any case, Cowboys fans will certainly be hoping for some (positive) news on the Micah Parsons contract front as the season approaches.

Dallas will start the 2025-26 campaign on the road against the Super Bowl champion and divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles in prime time.