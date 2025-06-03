With the Dallas Cowboys looking to finally end their Super Bowl drought, there's no doubt that the team will be led by star quarterback Dak Prescott, though he's coming off a season-ending injury and surgery. While the Cowboys added George Pickens to their weapons, ESPN NFL analyst Tim Hasselbeck spoke about the one concern with Prescott that could impact the team.

Hasselbeck would center his concern around Prescott's play coming off the serious injury that knocked him out for the majority of last season, as he only played eight games. He also emphasized how “major” an injury it was and said that Dallas will go as far as Prescott takes them.

“I think it's Dak Prescott coming off the injury,” Hasselbeck said. “Look, it was a major injury. Tore his hamstring, believe, kind of off the bone. Had a long surgery, a long rehab to it. The Cowboys, when number four has been their quarterback, they'be pretty good, at least, you know, during the regular season. And so look, I think they're going to go, how he goes. He's an excellent decision maker. He's an excellent leader. To me, that is the biggest factor for them.”

Tim Hasselbeck says the biggest concern for the Cowboys is the health of Dak Prescott. “They're going to go how he goes.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1VomxAngpC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tim Hasselbeck is confident that Cowboys' Dak Prescott will play well

As the Cowboys are planning during OTAs on how they will attack the upcoming season, they are hoping Prescott can be healthy enough to lead another hopeful playoff run. Hasselbeck would mention the addition of Pickens and how his involvement could be a concern.

“And I also think this is, you think about the big personnel change, is George Pickens, you know, how he integrates in their offense,” Hasselbeck said. “I think there can be some concern with that. I think if Dak is the quarterback, it'll work out okay. With Dak not as the quarterback, then I think you could run into some headaches.”

At any rate, Dallas looks to improve after finishing with a 7-10 record, which put them third in the NFC East as they open the 2025 season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4.