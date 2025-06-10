The Dallas Cowboys are entering a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer in 2025. Dallas made some impressive offseason moves over the past few months that have them ready to compete this fall. The Cowboys also got some good news today at the start of mandatory minicamp.

Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs are both attending mandatory minicamp, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

This is a big development for the Cowboys to have two star players back with the team.

Parsons has been in a contract dispute with the Cowboys this offseason. He is seeking a massive multi-year extension with Dallas and is rumored to be looking for $200 million on the new deal.

Cowboys fans, and the rest of the NFL media, have critiqued the Cowboys for dragging their feet on extending Parsons.

Still, Parsons promised that he would attend minicamp and he delivered.

“I will be there,” Parsons posted on social media on Wednesday. “I haven’t missed a mini-camp in 4 years! Even though the contract is not done, I have teammates and a playbook ! I’m preparing as if I will be on the field the first week of camp! But it’s in the owner’s hands. I’m ready to win a Super Bowl !”

Parsons added that he did not want to “give away any money for fines either.”

Hopefully the Cowboys finally lock Parsons up on an extension before the start of the regular season.

Article Continues Below

Is Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs fully recovered from his knee injury?

The return of Trevon Diggs is a great sign that he is on the mend.

Diggs has been away from the team this offseason while he rehabs his surgically repaired knee. As a result, he has missed the first two phases of the team's offseason program.

Diggs is taking his recovery seriously and has been rehabbing in Miami. He may even leave some money on the table if he misses enough offseason activities. Perhaps that helps explain Diggs' presence in Dallas this week.

Either way, the Cowboys will get a good look at Diggs at mandatory minicamp. They will likely play it safe with Diggs this offseason and not rush him back onto the field if he is not ready.

In the meantime, the Cowboys will be set at outside cornerback with DaRon Bland, Kaiir Elam, and rookie Shavon Revel Jr. taking snaps at outside cornerback.