Recently, the Dallas Cowboys raised eyebrows by trading for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens. The move gives CeeDee Lamb some much-needed help in the receiver room and also figures to give Dallas some of the best depth in the league at that position.

The trade seemed to be generally well-received by the Cowboys' fanbase, but that didn't stop ESPN NFL insider Bill Barnwell from urging caution and pointing out why things may not go according to plan.

“For all the positives of Pickens moving to Dallas, the downside has to be a reduction in target share,” noted Barnwell. “He drew targets on more than 25% of the routes he ran a year ago, which ranked 25th among all wideouts.”

Barnwell also reported that “Brandin Cooks, whose role in the lineup is nominally going to Pickens, drew targets on just under 19% of his routes in 2024. That might not sound like a big difference, but over a full season, that gap could amount to 40 extra targets.”

Barnwell also noted that Pickens is entering a contract year, which theoretically would bode well for the Cowboys as he looks to maximize his value ahead of free agency.

A big season for the Cowboys

Article Continues Below

The Cowboys are coming off a 2024-25 season that was marred by contract disputes and injuries, ultimately resulting in the team missing the playoffs for the first time in several years.

With Dak Prescott back healthy and Pickens now in the fray, there is optimism that the Cowboys could reclaim their spot among the NFC's elite this year, although it won't be easy competing in the division where last year's two conference championship game participants–the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commaders–also reside.

Still, the Cowboys have taken noticeable strides to try to get better this offseason, addressing several areas of weakness on their roster in the process.

Cowboys fans will get their first regular season look at Pickens in a Dallas uniform when they open up their season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in prime time.