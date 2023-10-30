Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott responded to a poor performance against the San Francisco 49ers with two strong games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer raved about him, comparing him to Drew Brees.

“Stud. Man, he really is a stud,” Brian Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “He never changes who he is. When you see him today, he's no different than he was after the 49ers game. I think that speaks to experience. I think it speaks to his confidence. … There's an inner calm about the guy that it's really cool to sit next to him on game day. … He's just awesome to be around. He makes me a better person every day. Guys like that are guys you really, really want to see have success. He reminds me a lot of Drew Brees. They're wired very similarly. It's not ever about them, it's about the team and what can they do that's best for the team.”

The Cowboys moved to 5-2 with a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, which came in dominant fashion. There is still concern about whether the Cowboys can compete against top teams like the 49ers.

However, we will learn a lot more about the Cowboys this week when they go on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that is virtually must-win if Dallas wants to win the NFC East. It will be interesting to see how Dak Prescott performs against the Eagles.