Dallas Cowboys rookie Deuce Vaughn and his seemingly endless arsenal of open-field moves have left an impression on many at training camp – including quarterback Dak Prescott.

The rookie out of Kansas State has made a handful of highlight plays in the first two preseason games of his NFL career. Prescott told reporters on Thursday afternoon that he believes this is only the beginning for Vaughn, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“He can bring a lot to this offense. He’s a playmaker,” Prescott said. “He’s not just a gadget guy. He’s not just a guy you want to get out of the backfield into space. We’ve seen that he can run between the tackles. He’s probably using that height to his advantage. Everybody gets criticized for something, so that’s what they’ve picked for him.”

“But I’m sure he’s used that to be something on his armor that he wants to prove people wrong. I know he’ll do that. He’s a hell of a player,” Prescott continued. “He approaches the game the right way. Young guy, but acts like he’s been in this league for a while. I’m excited for all that he’s gonna bring to this team.”

The running back saga appears to finally be coming to a close in Dallas, at least for the rest of this year. Tony Pollard will play under the franchise tag in 2023, Ezekiel Elliott is officially a New England Patriot, and the Cowboys are set to lean on young players like Deuce Vaughn and second-year running back Malik Davis in the reserves.