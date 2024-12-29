Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys are not making the playoffs in 2024. However, the Philadelphia Eagles remain in contention for the first seed in the NFC. Furthermore, they are fighting to claim the NFC East division crown. While Dallas cannot make the playoffs, they can spoil things for one of their heated division rivals.

Parsons intends to do just that, as well. The Cowboys star spoke with the media before his team's Week 17 clash with the Eagles. And he mentioned how much it would mean to his team to defeat Philadelphia in Philadelphia when they have so much at stake.

“Us getting that win, away game in Philly. Knowing how they’re trying to get the No. 1 seed, we can set them back a little bit. They’re fighting for everything. They’re fighting for where they want to be in the playoffs. We’re just fighting to whoop them. They’ve got more to lose than we do. So that would be a great feeling [to upset Philadelphia] right there,” the Cowboys star said, via LoneStar Live reporter Josh Tolentino.

Cowboys enter Eagles clash with momentum

The Cowboys struggled hard out of the gate in 2024. It was a disappointing run of form for the team given how they fared last year. Dallas had their playoff hopes dashed rather quickly as a result. But in recent weeks, Dallas has played rather well.

The Cowboys enter the game against the Eagles having won four of their last five games. Micah Parsons has played an integral role in this, as well. The Dallas pass rusher has racked up 6.5 sacks over the last five games.

Despite the Cowboys' lack of playoff football, they feel they have a point to prove. Dallas wants to show that they can win big games against the best teams in the league. This game against the Eagles gives them a chance to do just that. Parsons believes his defensive unit could be the deciding factor against Philadelphia.

“It’s going to come down to defense,” Parsons said, via Tolentino. “They have a top defense. We’re playing better defense at this point of the year. I think it’s going to be a defensive game. …Everyone in the locker room and everyone in the defensive meetings, we’re busting our butts. We’re working as hard – we’re fighting for our lives, every inch of every game. We’re just so ready, we’re pumped, we’re amped.”