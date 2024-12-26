The Dallas Cowboys' season has been ruined by injuries, and now Mike McCarthy and company are playing out the last two games of the season as they get ready for a crucial offseason. Now, they have lost another star player on top of the injuries that they are already dealing with.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is out for the final two games of the season due to a shoulder injury that he has been playing through since Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. The team confirmed the news in a statement.

“Additional examinations and scans this week on CeeDee Lamb’s shoulder have determined that his injury has now progressed to a point that he will be listed as ‘Out' for the remaining two games of the season,” the statement read, per Pelissero. “He will undergo a process of treatment and rehabilitation for his shoulder, is not currently expected to require surgery and is projected to make a full recovery.”

The Cowboys have also been playing without quarterback Dak Prescott, who also suffered an injury during that Week 9 game.

Despite working with Cooper Rush at quarterback for the back half of the season, Lamb has still been one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL this season. Heading into Week 17, Lamb ranks third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,194), tied for second in catches (101) and also has six touchdowns.

The offensive side of the ball isn't the only unit that has struggled with injuries this season. The Cowboys have been missing key players on defense for various parts of the season as well. Defensive ends Sam Williams and DeMarcus Lawrence have missed a majority of the season and star pass rusher Micah Parsons also missed extended time with an ankle injury.

On the back end, starting cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland have only played in a combined 16 games this season, so Dallas has been shuffling through a bunch of different options at that spot as well.

Despite all of the turmoil, this Cowboys team has still been playing hard for McCarthy and his staff, and they will have a chance to get another big win on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.