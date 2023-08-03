Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott and cornerback Trevon Diggs got into some heated trash talk at training camp that was documented by the cameras. It caused quite a bit of discourse on social media, although Prescott is downplaying the seriousness of it all, reports the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken.

“It's honestly one of those things you realize a lot of people haven’t been in heated competitions. …I feel bad for people who haven’t been in those moments. … I start a lot of it.”

Dak Prescott emphasizes that what happened between him and Trevon Diggs at Cowboys training camp was normal, and those that felt some type of way at it were most likely strangers to heated competition.

Prescott has a point that professional athletes are no strangers to trash talk and it is really commonplace in the big leagues. Still, with all of the pressure atop Prescott's shoulders this year, it is not a surprise that some people saw Diggs' actions as a slight to the Cowboys starting quarterback.

After one of the worst seasons of his career, Dak Prescott is heading into the 2023 campaign determined to prove he is still the man for the Cowboys job. He personally guaranteed that he wouldn't throw as many interceptions as he did last year, although that wouldn't be too tall a task given how many he threw.

Overall, the Cowboys need to perform better in 2023 in order to appease fan expectations. This will all start with Prescott, and Diggs will most likely continue to try and hold his quarterback accountable with some timely trash talk.