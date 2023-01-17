Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys showed no mercy at all to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round showdown between the two teams. Prescott woke up on the right side of the bed Monday and brought his absolute best form to the contest, leading the Cowboys to a 31-14 win that earned them a ticket to the next round of the NFL playoffs.

Moreover, Dak Prescott also became the newest member of an extremely exclusive NFL statistical club that features only four other quarterbacks in history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Dak Prescott is the 5th player with 4 Pass TD and a Rush TD in a game in NFL postseason history, joining Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Tobin Rote.

The Cowboys fed off the brilliance of Dak Prescott, who silenced his naysayers with a sparkling performance right off the bat in the playoffs. Prescott entered the Tampa Bay game with not a few NFL fans doubting his ability to lead the Cowboys to a win on the road. He had an inconsistent performance in the regular season in which he passed for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns but also got intercepted a total of 15 times despite playing in only 12 games.

Prescott concluded Monday night’s contest with 305 passing yards and four touchdowns on 25 of 33 pass completions. He was not intercepted and was only sacked once for a loss of eight yards, thanks to a fantastic job by his offensive line.

The Cowboys now prepare for a battle against the San Francisco 49ers next weekend.