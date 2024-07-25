The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2024-25 season with high expectations after losing in the first round of the playoffs. The team continues to be led by star quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott is coming off a stout year of production. Yet, at the start of the Cowboys training camp, Prescott left the door open on his future with the team.

“[I'm] understanding that this is business. Obviously, I want to be here. [When] you talk about growing up, [Dallas] is where I've become a man. But at the end of the day, it's a business,” Prescott told reporters on Thursday, via Ari Meirov. “I'm gonna say it. I want to be here, but when you look up—all the great QBs I watched played for other teams. That's not something to fear. It may be a reality for me one day. It may not be my decision.”

Prescott is preparing to enter unrestricted free agency after the 2024-25 season. He said that regardless of what happens, he is focused on being “where [his] feet are.” He recognized the importance of having confidence in himself and making his teammates better. He said he has loved his experience with the Cowboys, is grateful for where is, and is taking things one day at a time.

Since joining Dallas in 2016, Dak Prescott has amassed three Pro Bowl honors. He has improved to become one of the most consistent QBs in the league. However, his performances have not resulted in deep playoff runs. Can the 30-year-old finally help Dallas overcome their postseason woes?

Cowboys look for improved showing ahead of crucial season

Dak Prescott's comments indicate his awareness that the team could trade him or let him walk down the line. Yet, his performances with Dallas could keep him there for a long time. Prescott amassed his most passing yards since 2021 during the 2023-24 season. He totaled 4,516 yards along with 36 touchdowns.

Prescott helped lead the Cowboys to a 12-5 record, earning them an NFC Wild Card Round spot. Dallas faced the Green Bay Packers and took a stunning 48-32 loss to the Caleb Love-led squad. Afterward, fans and analysts questioned Prescott and the leadership of head coach Mike McCarthy. But players jumped to McCarthy's defense, expressing the respectable job he has done in Dallas so far.

McCarthy has shown he has what it takes to help the Cowboys be successful. Yet to overcome doubts, he must help the team go deeper in the playoffs. Surely, the Cowboys enter the 2024-25 season fired up and ready for improvement.