Quarterbacks are dropping like flies around the NFL in Week 8, and Los Angeles Rams veteran Matthew Stafford is the latest to leave with an injury. Brett Rypien replaced Stafford in their Week 8 game agains the Dallas Cowboys, with the veteran quarterback seen on the sidelines with his “right hand/thumb/wrist taped up,” according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. The Rams later announced that Stafford is questionable to return with a thumb injury.

Matthew Stafford injuries

Matthew Stafford is no stranger to injuries this season. The Rams veteran has been dealing with a hip issue that has continued to impact him, though he has toughed that injury out and has played in every game. Stafford is known for his warrior mentality and playing through injuries.

However, this injury to Stafford's throwing thumb was apparently too much for him to play through. The fact that the Rams are getting blown out by the Cowboys is also likely playing a factor in the decision to leave the game. The veteran completed 13-of-22 passes for one touchdown and one interception before leaving the game.

What's next for Matthew Stafford, Rams?

The Rams are on the verge of falling to 3-5 on the season, and there are plenty of questions about the team's future ahead of the trade deadline. While the NFC is a bit of a mess, this team once again doesn't look like a Super Bowl contender after the disastrous 2022 campaign following their Super Bowl run.

Matthew Stafford hasn't been nearly as effective this season, completing under 60% of his passes entering Week 8 and throwing nearly as much interceptions as touchdowns. He's now 35 years old and has taken a lot of hits over the years. Just how much does he have left?