The Dallas Cowboys have been buzzing around the rumor mill as many believed they'd be a team to make a move to help with their Super Bowl chances. But the front office hasn't done anything yet.

And from the sounds of it, the Cowboys likely won't be making a trade before the NFL deadline on Oct. 31, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. Owner Jerry Jones essentially dumped cold water all over the rumors.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the trade deadline: ‘It doesn’t look like we'll be doing anything.'”

Dallas has a well-rounded roster and there aren't many holes in the depth chart. With that in mind, there aren't many players they could trade for that would give them a much-needed upgrade.

Many believed the Cowboys were in play for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, but that went out the window when Tennessee claimed they're likely keeping their star running back. Another option for Dallas could be to trade for a cornerback after Trevon Diggs fell to an ACL tear earlier in the season.

It could be an uneventful trade deadline for the NFL. The biggest trade we've seen so far has been the Philadelphia Eagles acquiring Kevin Byard from the Titans. Maybe more trades will come to fruition in the coming days, but it's probably safe to rule out the Cowboys as one of those teams.

If that's the case, Dallas will rely on their current roster. Luckily for them they have a solid team and should be a playoff contender late in the season.