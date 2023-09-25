The Dallas Cowboys suffered a tough loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday by the score of 28-16, and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke about the failures to convert in the red zone in key spots.

“We're not executing obviously the way we'd like to,” Mike McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I've got to do a better job. It starts with me. … We need to do a better job in the red zone.”

The Cowboys had two chances in the red zone in which they did not come away with points. One was when the Cardinals stopped them on fourth down to turn it over. Then later on Dak Prescott threw an interception on third down that essentially sealed the game.

The Cardinals had a 28-16 lead at the time of the interception, and that was the final score of the game.

Like the Cardinals did against the New York Giants last week, they jumped out to a two-score lead. This time the Cardinals closed out the game and got their first win on the season.

The Cowboys had high expectations after blowing out the Giants and New York Jets to start the season. They will look to rebound against the New England Patriots at home next week. It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys respond.

As McCarthy said, the team will have to perform better in the red zone, and that starts with him and Dak Prescott. The season is still in front of the Cowboys at 2-1.