The Dallas Cowboys will head to the desert to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Cowboys-Cardinals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cowboys defeated the New York Jets 30-10. Ultimately, the Cowboys controlled the game from the onset, taking an 18-10 lead into the half. Dallas then solidified their lead to win the game. Significantly, Dak Prescott passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Tony Pollard rushed 25 times for 75 yards and a 2.9 yards per-carry rate. Additionally, he had seven receptions for 37 yards. Ceedee Lamb caught 11 passes for 143 yards to pace the offense.

Micah Parsons had four solo tackles and two sacks. Also, Osa Odighizuwa added two solo tackles and a sack. The defense built off its strong momentum from the first game against the New York Giants.

The Cardinals lost 31-28 to the Giants. Somehow, they lost this game despite leading 28-7 midway through the third quarter. Joshua Dobbs went 21 for 31 with 228 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, James Conner rushed 23 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Zach Ertz had six receptions for 56 yards. Additionally, Marquise Brown caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. The defense did not do much. However, Dennis Gardek had four solo tackles and a sack.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 56-34-1. Conversely, the Cards won the last matchup 25-22 toward the end of the 2021-2022 season. The Cardinals have won two in a row in this series. Also, the Cowboys are 1-6 over the past seven games against the Cards.

Here are the Cowboys-Cardinals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Cardinals Odds

Dallas Cowboys: -12.5 (-110)

Arizona Cardinals: +12.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals Week 3

TV: FOX, Fox Sports, and YouTube TV

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 4:26 PM ET/1:26 PM PT

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Dak Prescott will have to continue finding ways to move the chains. Moreover, he must give the Cowboys a win over the Cardinals. Everything starts with him, and he must find his open receivers. Significantly, he has passed for 398 yards with two touchdowns.

But the Cowboys are a running team. Ultimately, Pollard has rushed 39 times for 142 yards and three touchdowns while catching nine passes for 49 yards. Pollard has the talent to run up the seams or catch passes on the check down and make some magic with his legs. Therefore, expect the Cowboys to heavily involve him in this offense. Lamb has 15 receptions for 220 yards. Likewise, Brandon Cooks will return this week after missing Week 2 with an MCL sprain. Cooks had two catches for 22 yards in Week 1. Yet, there is so much potential for more. Jake Ferguson has five catches for 22 yards this season.

The defense has been excellent. Ultimately, Micah Parsons has six solo tackles and three sacks. Odighizuwa has four solo tackles and three sacks. Dorance Armstong has four solo tackles and two sacks. Additionally, the Cowboys' defense has five interceptions.

The Cowboys will cover the spread if Pollard can run the ball efficiently and make some noise. Then, the defense must continue to play well against a team that does not have a great offense.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals were supposed to be terrible. Yet, they have competed in these two games. Dobbs has been efficient but not spectacular through the first two games. Significantly, he has passed for 360 yards with one touchdown while rushing six times for 38 yards and a score.

The Cards will need to run the ball. Hence, it is where Conner comes in. Conner has rushed 37 times for 168 yards and a touchdown this season. Meanwhile, Brown has caught nine passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. Ertz has caught 12 passes for 77 yards. Therefore, these two receivers must account for their routes and make life easier for Dobbs.

The defense is not that great. Regardless, they have some players that can make a difference. Gardeck has seven solo tackles and three sacks this season. Look for him to continue to play a significant role in this defense.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if they can control the clock and keep the Dallas offense off the field. Then, the defense must stop the running game.

Final Cowboys-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

This has “trap game” written all over it. Moreover, the Cowboys have yet to play a bad game. Something has got to give. Ultimately, the Cowboys will win this game. But a gut feeling tells me the Cardinals will find a way to keep it close until the last few minutes.

Final Cowboys-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Arizona Cardinals: +12.5 (-110)