Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gets huge endorsement from Aaron Rodgers after big Thanksgiving game

There may be few quarterbacks more subject to criticism than Dak Prescott, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has played phenomenally the past five weeks. During this five-game stretch, Prescott has thrown for 1,602 yards with 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's thrown for at least 300 yards in four out of the five games, led the Cowboys to four wins, and put up over 10 yards per attempt in two of the five games.

Prescott started the season slow, relying on the Cowboys defense. He threw two touchdowns just once the first six games of the year as Dallas went 4-2. He put up a Sunday Night Football clunker against the San Francisco 49ers when he threw three interceptions, and the fury of hatred rolled his way again.

Slowly, Prescott started hitting his stride after the Cowboys had a bye week and putting up big numbers Now, with a record 41.438 million viewers tuning in to watch the Cowboys' Thanksgiving win over the Washington Commanders, it's hard for viewers to ignore how good Prescott has been playing.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is among those giving Prescott praise for his performance lately.

“Dak Prescott has become one of my favorite quarterbacks to watch,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “[Tom] Brady had some comments about the mediocrity in the game. I just wanna say, Dak is not who he was talking about. He's really playing the position and he's using his cadence beautifully … I love the way he's playing … I just wanna shout out Dak for the way he's really impressing me.”

Dak Prescott's play has now allowed him to rise in the MVP race, with +600 odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Even if critics can argue that the Cowboys are great primarily because of their defense or quarterbacks are overvalued in this year's MVP race, it's hard to disagree with the fact that Prescott is playing great ball right now.