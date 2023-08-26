The Dallas Cowboys acquired quarterback Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers on Friday. The deal was a good move for Dallas, as it projects to be a low-risk, high-reward acquisition. Fans are wondering how the deal impacts Dak Prescott though. Some reports previously stated that Dallas wanted to extend the veteran QB, while others have suggested the Cowboys could move on. Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones recently addressed the Lance and Prescott plan, per Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr.

“Jerry Jones says the Cowboys thought highly of Trey Lance in the draft. They consider him a developmental QB and hope they need to play him next year. Jerry Jones asked what is the difference between getting Lance now and drafting a QB in the fourth round next season.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Jones detailed the future plan for Prescott, per Hill Jr. as well.

“Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said the Trey Lance deal has no impact on Dak Prescott. Do they still plan on signing Dak Prescott to a long term deal? ‘Absolutely,' he said.”

Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Trey Lance plan

The Cowboys will need to decide who the quarterback of the future is. Prescott is talented without question, but he's had trouble leading Dallas in the playoffs. If the Cowboys struggle again in the postseason in 2023-24, one has to wonder if they will consider moving on.

Lance is a highly-regarded young QB who missed most of the 2022 campaign due to injury. The 49ers ultimately decided to start Brock Purdy and utilize Sam Darnold as a backup, leading to Lance being dealt to the Cowboys. Now Lance has a tremendous opportunity for a fresh start.

It should be noted that Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott wasn't aware that the trade was forthcoming before it was made, per Calvin Watkins. He may have been blindsided by the deal as a result, and it will be interesting to see if that negatively impacts him at all.

For now, Dallas will move forward with Prescott as the starting quarterback. However, it will certainly be intriguing to see what the future holds for Lance with the Cowboys.