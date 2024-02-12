Cowboys finally close deal with Mike Zimmer

The Dallas Cowboys just wouldn't be true to themselves if they finished their defensive coordinator hiring process without some drama. Although Mike Zimmer was reported to be the organization's choice for the job, there was a holdup that kept Rex Ryan in the running for the position. The suspense is over now, though.

Zimmer and the Cowboys have officially agreed on a deal to make him the new DC, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Amid all the excitement, the expected outcome is happening, which ironically describes how every season seems to go for Dallas. The team clearly wanted a big name to fill this role, and it is getting its wish in the form of the ex-Minnesota Vikings head coach.

Zimmer, who most recently worked under Deion Sanders at both Jackson State and Colorado, began his coaching career in 1979 as an assistant with Missouri before later finding a home with the Cowboys. He served as their defensive backs coach during the championship-winning 1995-96 campaign and was defensive coordinator from 2000-06. This reunion is a practical one that aims to keep Dallas near the top of the NFL in points allowed per game (fifth best this past season).

“I’m excited and honored to be back with a great organization,” Zimmer told ESPN's Ed Werder. “I’m thrilled to work with Mike McCarthy, for whom I have had a ton of respect in our NFC North days, and to do anything I can do to help the Joneses and the Cowboys.”

Can Mike Zimmer get Cowboys closer to postseason success?

There is definitely room for improvement, as evidenced by the Cowboys' poor showing against the Green Bay Packers in the opening round of the playoffs. The Vikings were among the better defensive units in the league for a majority of Zimmer's eight-year tenure in Minnesota, so owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy are hoping he can achieve similar results for them.

The Cowboys were obviously interested in adding a veteran with plenty of credentials to the staff after interviewing both Ron Rivera and Rex Ryan for the DC role. It worked well with Dan Quinn at the helm, but they are desperate to execute a top-tier game plan that will carry them through the postseason.

Mike Zimmer was unable to navigate the NFC with the Vikings (advanced to title game in 2017-18), but perhaps this the perfect situation for him and Dallas.