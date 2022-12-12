By Joe Fragano · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys’ unimpressive win over the Houston Texans on Sunday cast doubt on the Cowboys’ championship viability, and the latest player bitten by the injury bug only adds to the questions currently surrounding the team.

Terence Steele left the game on Sunday after having his left knee rolled up on by a falling Texans player in the trenches. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday morning that the undrafted right tackle would miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. The Cowboys feared after the game that Steele had suffered a serious injury. A Monday morning MRI revealed that to be the case.

Josh Ball was the immediate replacement for Steele against the Texans, but the Cowboys will have options at the position in the near future. Tyron Smith is set to return from his preseason injury in the coming weeks, which should reshuffle the deck on the Cowboys’ offensive line. Jason Peters was actually the right tackle for Dallas’ game-winning drive against Houston, so the Hall of Fame hopeful will at least be in the mix to help replace the snaps now vacated by Steele.

Terence Steele is the latest of several key contributors to hit the bench with an injury in the last few games. Cornerback Anthony Brown’s season is over after he injured his Achilles against Indianapolis. The Cowboys’ newly acquired run stuffer Johnathan Hankins left the Texans game with a pectoral strain and is still being evaluated by the team. Trevon Diggs was yet another Cowboy to leave with an injury on Sunday afternoon with a left thumb problem, but he did eventually return to the game.