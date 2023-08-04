The Dallas Cowboys have locked up Malik Hooker for the long haul. Nearly two weeks into training camp ahead of the 2023 season, the veteran safety agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Cowboys that could reach as much as $24 million.

“Cowboys’ safety Malik Hooker is signing a three-year contract extension worth up to $24 million that includes an $8 million signing bonus paid in the next next 15 days and $16.5 million guaranteed,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday. “The deal ties him to the team through the 2026 season.”

Hooker, the Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick in 2017, initially signed with Dallas as a free agent in 2021. He quickly emerged as a fixture in the Cowboys' secondary, appearing in 16 games in 2021 before starting six games last season. Hooker finished the 2022 campaign with three interceptions, three passes defensed, 62 tackles and two tackles for loss.

The 27-year-old has been a standout early in Cowboys training camp, helping set the tone for a defense that could be among football's best. Hooker's newfound status as a fixture in Dallas comes after he was once viewed as a rising star in the Colts' secondary. His time in Indianapolis effectively came to a close early in the 2020 season, when Hooker suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

Dallas, a top-tier contender to win the NFC, opens exhibition action on August 12th at AT&T Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.