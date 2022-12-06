By Joey Mistretta · 1 min read

The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr seemingly all season long. But after months of free agency speculation, a recent report stated that the Cowboys have concerns about Beckham Jr physical recovery from his previously torn ACL, per Ed Werder.

“Source: The #Cowboys have concerns after Odell Beckham Jr.’s physical that his recovery from torn left ACL in Super Bowl has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January and possibility exists signing him would have no benefit until 2023 season,” Werder wrote on Twitter.

This doesn’t rule the Cowboys out of the Odell Beckham Jr sweepstakes. But it will force them to proceed with caution.

More to come on this story.