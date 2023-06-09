Coming off of a run to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to put together an even greater season. Unfortunately for some, not all can be on the Cowboys train to success.

Dallas has released defensive end Takk McKinley, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. With the Cowboys recently signing fellow DE Ben Banogu, McKinley's services were no longer needed. Their roster currently sits at 88, giving the Cowboys some wiggle room to make a few more moves.

McKinley signed onto the Cowboys' practice squad back in November 2022. However, he never saw regular season with Dallas. Despite his lack of playing time, the Cowboys brought him back this offseason. The experiment seems to have run its course as McKinley no longer fits in Dallas' plans.

The defensive end's NFL luster has worn off substantially since being a first-round pick back in 2017. He has appeared in 64 games over his six-year career. McKinley has made 98 tackles, 53 quarterback hits and 20 sacks. He made just one tackle over four games with the Los Angeles Rams before his release in 2022.

Now, Takk McKinley will once again be looking for his next NFL franchise. While it's early in the offseason, Dallas has already decided that the defensive end isn't in their vision. The Cowboys had one of the best defenses in the league last season and they will be looking to follow up on their success. As they move forward, Dallas will look to craft the best roster possible as they look to get over their playoff hump.