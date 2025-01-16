The Dallas Cowboys' head coaching search is underway, and after declining to retain Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones may be looking to bring back one of McCarthy's assistants as the new head coach.

Kellen Moore, the former Dallas offensive coordinator and current Philadelphia Eagles OC, is “one of the top candidates” for the Cowboys vacancy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

“The #Cowboys have officially requested to interview #Eagles OC Kellen Moore for their HC job, per me and @MikeGarafolo,” Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter. “One of the top candidates.”

Moore, who played three seasons for the Cowboys from 2015 to 2017, began his coaching career in Dallas as well. Following his retirement from playing, Moore became the quarterbacks coach for the Cowboys in 2018. A year later, he earned a promotion to offensive coordinator, a position he held for four seasons, the last three of which under McCarthy, who succeeded Jason Garrett before the 2020 season.

In January 2023, Moore and the Cowboys parted ways. A day later, he became the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, a gig that lasted one season before he joined the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys NFC East rival, to become their new OC.

The Eagles finished the 2024 regular season with a 14-3 record and atop the NFC East. As an offense, Philadelphia finished in the top 10 in the NFL in points scored and offensive yards gained in Moore's first and, potentially, last season in Philly. Additionally, Saquon Barkley nearly broke the single-season rushing record; in his first season with the Eagles, Barkley rushed for a league-best 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Moore, 36, is reportedly scheduled to interview with the Cowboys about the head coaching job tomorrow, two days before the Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams in a playoff game. In addition to Moore, the Cowboys reportedly have shown interest in Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, a former player, in becoming the ‘Boys next head coach.

In total, Moore played six seasons in the NFL — three with the Detroit Lions and three in Dallas — and was previously a standout at Boise State. As the Broncos' starting quarterback, Moore earned first-team All-American honors, WAC Offensive Player of the Year, and the Quarterback of the Year awards twice. The Touchdown Club of Columbus, which awards the Quarterback of the Year, renamed the award after Moore in 2012.

If Moore were hired by an NFL team this offseason, he would become the youngest head coach in the NFL. Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, 37, currently holds that honor.