The Dallas Cowboys have some work to do after an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. Jerry Jones' squad still has the talent to make it to the playoffs but don’t look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

One thing the Cowboys have not done at a high rate so far this season is spread the field deep with the pass. Dak Prescott is second-to-last in intended air yards per pass attempt with 5.2, with only rookie Anthony Richardson below him and no one else below even 6.5 yards. Part of that low ranking can be attributed to the massive leads they built in wins against the New York Giants and New York Jets removing the need to bomb away for big portions of the game. Still, it's not great to see.

The Cowboys aren’t fretting about this development, though. In an interview on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that he believes the offense has the capability to pull off those deep passing plays, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

“It’s there,” Jones said, per Moore. “We can. The vertical game is alive and well with us.”

The Cowboys have been good on the ground with Tony Pollard leading the way but have to get more out of their passing game. Especially once they start playing actual good teams, they can’t be afraid to get Prescott in positions to air it out. New offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer could still be in a feel-out period but that has to change soon for a team with such massive expectations.

Jones said in his 105.3 The Fan interview that he believes the offense can do great things even if it isn’t happening yet, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

“I want to use the word, ‘more,’ to say happy,” Jones said, per Archer. “But let me be real clear: what we’re trying to do is really doable. No. 1, we can do it. Certainly we have the personnel to execute on it.”

The Cowboys have to show that they believe in Prescott. Up next on the schedule is the New England Patriots, a tough defense that will force the Dallas offense to show out.