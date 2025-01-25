Dan Orlovsky gave a harsh outlook on the Cowboys' salary cap situation, particularly as it relates to quarterback Dak Prescott. After shocking the NFL world with the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas heads into a very consequential 2025 season. However, considering its financial flexibility, the team's ability to bring back key players and improve might be difficult.

The analyst with ESPN sent out a quick post about how the Cowboys' chances of contending in 2025 are bleak, considering one simple fact.

The Cowboys are not as far off from being a legitimate playoff team as pundits think

Orlovsky does have a point. Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons will account for over half of Dallas' salary cap heading into 2025. Dallas will likely have to agree on a new contract extension with Parsons soon. The star linebacker will become a free agent in 2026.

Executive Vice Stephen Jones recently revealed that the organization will renegotiate Prescott's deal to free up funds for other personnel. Dallas has several needs heading into this offseason. The offensive line is not what it was in the early 2020s. In addition, as the defense regressed this past season and could use another tackle, the offense also desperately needs another playmaker.

Dallas, therefore, has more than a few targets going into the 2025 NFL Draft. One thing to keep in mind is Prescott has generally had his best years when paired with an elite ground game. The Cowboys have the No. 12 overall pick and are heavily considering drafting Boise State superstar tailback Ashton Jeanty. The Heisman Trophy runner-up would immediately make one of Dallas' biggest weaknesses a strength heading into 2025.

The Cowboys averaged 100.3 rushing yards per game in 2024, which was sixth last in the league. Jeanty is undoubtedly the pick that will get Dallas' fans the most hyped for the 2025 season. However, other elite running backs will be available later in the draft. Therefore, it might be best for the team to select an offensive lineman, like Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. Adding the left tackle can elevate the run game and also give Dak Prescott some added protection.

Prescott has dealt with several lower-body injuries throughout his career and had to undergo season-ending surgery on a hamstring injury in 2024. Dallas must keep its Pro Bowl quarterback upright to contend for a playoff spot in 2025.

Overall, Orlovsky is right. Dallas is limited in its ability to upgrade via free agency. However, renegotiating Prescott's contract, getting healthy, and adding talent in the NFL Draft can bring this franchise back into contention. The NFC does not have a dominant franchise at this point, and the Cowboys are still talented enough to climb back up the conference hierarchy.