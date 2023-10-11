The Dallas Cowboys suffered a brutal loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 of NFL football. The 42-10 loss moved the Cowboys to a 3-2 record. The loss has many criticizing Dallas, including Colorado football coach Deion Sanders. Sanders kept it real and acknowledged the Cowboys' potential but he was not impressed with the team or Dak Prescott's performance.

“The Cowboys have guys that are supposed to be dogs,” Sanders said via Inside the NFL. Coach Prime paused after that sentence, implying that Dallas' “dogs” did not show up. Sanders continued, “I felt bad for Dak because I think Dak is better than that.”

Dak Prescott threw for 153 yards and one touchdown during the game, but his downfall was his three interceptions. Facing a juggernaut like the 49ers does not warrant such mistakes. Thus, Coach Prime's assessment makes sense.

It is true that Dallas has great talent on their team. The Cowboys only lost one game before their matchup with the 49ers. They are expected to compete for a top-two spot in the NFC East. Of course, the 49ers will not allow off anyone the hook easily.

The 5-0 49ers are playing out of their minds. San Francisco has two perennial MVP candidates Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffery. Naturally, the Cowboys struggled with them, as any NFL team would.

Dallas' struggles will not be easily excused. Both Deion Sanders and NFL football fans have high expectations for the team. If they want to finally turn the corner and win a championship, they will need to clean things up. Dak Prescott is a veteran who will figure things out and help his team continue the season strong.