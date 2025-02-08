The Dallas Cowboys recently filled their vacant head coaching slot when owner Jerry Jones named Brian Schottenheimer to fill the position. Prior to promoting Schottenheimer from his position of offensive coordinator, the Cowboys' boss spoke to multiple candidates about the position. One of the potential candidates included Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

The details of the conversation between Sanders and Jones were of a philosophical nature, as Sanders explained to NFL Network host Rich Eisen that the Cowboys' owners ideas gave Coach Prime multiple subjects to consider. In addition to their discussions, Sanders revealed Jones' nickname that is listed on his phone.

“Direct Deposit, DD,” Sanders said. “That’s what he’s under. I don’t put anybody’s real names, so Direct Deposit. That’s what it was years ago.”

Sanders, of course, was an All-Pro cornerback during his Hall of Fame playing career. Coach Prime had a 14-year NFL career, and he spent five of those seasons as a high-priced defensive back for the Cowboys.

Sanders was a 6-time All-Pro performer and an 8-time Pro Bowler during his 14-year NFL career. He played on Super Bowl championship teams with the Cowboys and 49ers. He was the 1994 Defensive Player of the Year and he also made the Hall of Fame's All-1990s team. His career included stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Redskins in addition to the Cowboys and 49ers.

Sanders coaching star appears to be rising

Sanders has furthered his reputation as a college football coach. It is unusual for Hall of Fame NFL players to make the transition to college head coach, but that's just what Sanders has done.

Coach Prime started his head coaching career at Jackson State, an historically black university that was coming off six consecutive losing seasons. While it appeared that it was going to be a difficult assignment, Sanders thrived at Jackson State. He was able to turn the team around with little issue.

His team went 27-6 during his time with the Tigers and Jackson State won consecutive SWAC titles. That performance gave Sanders coaching credibility, and the University of Colorado came calling and hired him to be the Buffaloes' head coach.

Colorado struggled to a 4-8 record in the 2023 season but he was able to turn things around last season. The Buffs had a 9-4 season and Colorado earned a spot in the Alamo Bowl as a result.

Colorado got very hot in the middle of the season. After the Buffs split their first two games, Sanders led his team to seven victories in their next eight games. Their only loss in that streak was to 18th-ranked Kansas State by a narrow 31-28 margin.