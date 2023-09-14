Coming off an absolutely dominant performance in Monday night's 40-0 thrashing of the New York Giants, it's safe to say the Dallas Cowboys' defense isn't lacking for confidence. Given the New York Jets' unfortunate situation at quarterback, don't be surprised if DeMarcus Lawrence and company leave Week 2 with even more unbridled self-assurance.

Asked Wednesday about tight ends lining up to block him, the veteran pass-rusher shrugged off the prompt altogether. Why? It's irrelevant who's on the other side of Cowboys defenders; they're bound get “f***ed up” regardless.

“I pay no attention, man. I'm out there to do my job,” Lawrence said, per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. “We've got a saying in our locker room, ‘If you line up [against us], you get fucked up,' so it doesn't matter.”

Lawrence, who earned his third Pro Bowl appearance last season, had one sack and one tackle for loss in the season-opener. Micah Parsons notched one sack and one tackle for loss, too, consistently wrecking Giants double-teams to make life easier on his teammates. Dallas notched five additional sacks as a result, hounding Daniel Jones into 15-of-28 passing for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

New York finished the game with just 171 total yards, averaging a meager 2.6 yards per play. Needless to say, the Cowboys' shutout—only the 19th in franchise history— was extremely well-earned, serving notice across the league that football's best defense may very well reside in Big D.

Dallas might not get a much stiffer test on that side of the ball come Sunday. Zach Wilson is starting for New York in wake of Aaron Rodgers' devastating Achilles injury, and the Jets needed four forced turnovers and a punt-return touchdown to score 22 points in a nail-biting victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Not that the Cowboys will let down without Rodgers under center, though. Remember, it doesn't matter who lines up against them.