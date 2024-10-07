The Dallas Cowboys were all smiles on Sunday night after a heroic comeback effort helped them squeak out a 20-17 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to move to 3-2 on the season. The defense played well, the running game was revived, and Dak Prescott led a pair of clutch second half touchdown drives to push the Cowboys over the top.

There was one small reason for worry in the win. Promising young pass rusher Marshawn Kneeland went down with a knee injury that looked serious, as he was carted to the locker room during the game. However, Kneeland's injury may not be as bad as initially feared, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Sources: Cowboys impressive young edge Marshawn Kneeland did not suffer a torn ACL in Dallas’ dramatic win over the #Steelers. Some very good news,” Rapoport reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Kneeland did suffer a partially torn lateral meniscus, and he’ll get it trimmed tomorrow. Expect him back this season.”

Of course, the news could be better, but the fact that the Cowboys could be getting their second-round rookie back at some point this season is a huge morale boost. Kneeland hasn't gotten home for his first career sack yet, but he does have a tackle for loss and three QB hits.

Kneeland's injury was another major blow to the Cowboys' pass rush, which has been decimated in recent weeks with injuries to both Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence. Kneeland was expected to be one of the guys to step up in their absence, but the Cowboys will be forced to turn elsewhere if their starters have to miss more games.

Cowboys change the vibes with big comeback win over Steelers

There have been bad vibes all around this Cowboys season over the past few weeks despite the team sitting at 2-2. heading into Sunday. Ugly losses to the Saints and Ravens coupled with an unconvincing win over the Giants had left fans wondering just how good this Cowboys team was, but they showed up when it mattered on Sunday night.

Staring down an elite defense on the road, Dak Prescott led two massive second half touchdown drives to give the Cowboys a huge win and get them to 3-2 on the season. The Cowboys needed a victory to keep pace with the 4-1 Washington Commanders in the NFC East and to keep their leg up in the NFC Wild Card race, with many of the contenders losing on Sunday.

Both drives were wildly impressive: a 16-play, 90 yard drive over eight-and-a-half minutes initially gave the Cowboys the lead in the fourth quarter, and a 15-play, 70 yard drive finished the deal. Prescott found Jalen Tolbert for a four-yard touchdown on 4th-and-goal for the winning score.

The Cowboys' flaws have shown, although the run defense and the running game on offense both looked much better on Sunday night. With all of the injuries they're dealing with, just finding a way to stack wins is the most important thing until they get their full crop of talent back.