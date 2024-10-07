It was a crazy game during Sunday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers, as it came down to the final seconds. Dak Prescott threw a game-winning touchdown to Jalen Tolbert, but the play before that, the wide receiver was injured. Nobody knew what injury he suffered until after the game, when his teammate, Tyler Smith, shared his thoughts on the touchdown.

“Bro, it was miraculous. JT literally sprained his f—ing nuts – excuse me, sorry guys – sprained his nuts the play before. Then comes back, makes the game-winner. Unbelievable,” Smith said.

Tolbert spoke after the game about the play where he was injured.

“It was a low ball, I thought I could get underneath it,” Tolbert said. “It ended up taking a one-hopper to the private. I couldn’t breathe for a second but once they called a timeout, I knew I had to go back in the game. My team needed me. That’s the moments I work hard for. I wasn’t going to be out in that moment.”

Cowboys defeat Steelers in final seconds

Dak Prescott threw the touchdown with 26 seconds left, and all the Steelers needed to do was get in field goal range to tie the game, but they weren't able to do it.

“The play we ran is one of our most comfortable plays. … Just wanted one more opportunity at it,” Prescott said after the game. “It was special to get it back to Tolbert. He did a great job of coming across the field, getting open. Offensive line did a great job on that play of allowing me to stay in the pocket. The persistence and resilience of the team just really showed on that drive.”

It was back and forth game in the second half, as the Steelers took the lead in the fourth quarter with 4:56 remaining. The Cowboys drove the length of the field and used both the run and pass game to get them near the goal line. For Tolbert, he had an increased role this week with Brandin Cooks being put on injured reserve, and he came up big when the lights got bright.

“I’ve been working for years for this. Waiting on my opportunity, waiting on a time where I would be able to get more offensive snaps or get more targets, whatever it may be,” Tolbert said. “Whenever that moment comes, you’ve got to be able to be ready for it. … It’s just about going out and showing the world.”