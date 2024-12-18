The Dallas Cowboys kept their season alive with a 30-14 win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday. The Cowboys got after Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young, causing the second-year passer to commit a career-high four turnovers while sacking him six times. Micah Parsons went full game-wrecker mode, notching two sacks and generally making life miserable for Young.

Parsons has been on a spree, racking up 5.5 sacks over his last four games. The fourth-year linebacker leads the team with 8.5 sacks in just 10 games. Parsons has tallied at least 13 sacks in each of his first three seasons in the league.

But with nearly $400 million invested in quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout CeeDee Lamb, will the Cowboys keep Parsons?

According to team owner Jerry Jones, the answer is a resounding “yes.” When asked if the Cowboys might move on from Parsons, Jones was emphatic. “That's never been uttered in this organization that we don't have a future with Micah Parsons,” he said per Todd Archer of ESPN.

Despite persistent rumors that the Cowboys could part with Parsons, the team has been adamant in its support for the three-time Pro Bowler. Earlier this season Jones shut down the possibility of a trade involving Parsons. And, more recently, Dallas’ CEO Stephen Jones echoed that stance (which is, essentially, Stephen Jones' job).

For his part, Parsons envisions himself as a Cowboy for life. He even acknowledged being open to the idea of taking a pay cut ahead of 2025 contract negotiations to help the team build a talented roster around him. An offer that surely endeared the player to Jones.

The Cowboys have no intention of parting with Parsons

In addition to Parsons, the Cowboys’ connoisseur of critter cuisine has been vocal about bringing back another key piece of the team following a disappointing 2024 campaign. When Jones is not swapping recipes with Cletus, the slack jawed yokel, he’s passionately calling for Dallas to run it back in 2025.

Jones has doubled down on keeping head coach Mike McCarthy. Despite speculation that McCarthy’s future with the team is uncertain, Jones has repeatedly indicated an unwillingness to part with the coach, who’s now in his fifth year with Dallas. McCarthy has gone just 1-3 in the playoffs and the team has failed to advance beyond the Divisional round on his watch. Now the Cowboys are on the brink of missing the playoffs for the second time in McCarthy’s five-year tenure.

Stephen Jones recently admitted that he expects an uneventful offseason in Dallas, meaning the Cowboys could head into 2025 with essentially the same group led by the same head coach. Perhaps better injury luck will lead to more positive results.

At 6-8 the Cowboys aren’t officially eliminated from playoff contention. However, the team is three games out of the final Wild Card berth with three games remaining in the regular season. Dallas would need to win out while also receiving copious assistance to reach the playoffs. Even if they somehow performed that miracle, the Cowboys would likely just extend their streak of playoff failure. The team has fallen short of the NFC Championship game in 13 straight postseason appearances.