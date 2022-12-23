By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio appearance, owner Jerry Jones has seemingly shut the door on any hope of Odell Beckham Jr going to the Cowboys.

“Let’s just leave it where it is. The more weeks that go by as you get toward the playoffs…it diminishes the chance of him being able to play in the playoffs.”

Odell Beckham Jr was adamant in saying that whichever team he suits up for will only play him in the playoffs. At first, that seemed like the perfect reason why he was going to the Cowboys. They’re headed for the postseason, after all, and they need his services. However, it seems like those hopes are just a pipe dream at this point.

The Cowboys are already through to the playoffs, but things have looked a bit dicey for them over the last few weeks. Their defense has struggled to contain opposing offenses after starting off hot this season. They nearly lost to the worst team in the league in the Texans a couple of weeks back. Just last week, they lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott was picked for six.

For now, all signs point to Odell Beckham Jr waiting until next season to sign with a team, whether it’s the Cowboys or any other team.