By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys will keep their foot on the gas in Week 18. Jerry Jones got brutally honest on whether or not the Cowboys will rest players vs. the Washington Commanders, per Clarence Hill Jr.

“There’s too much to play for,” Jones said, confirming that Dallas will not rest their starters in Week 18. “I like to have the best advantage going into playoffs, so I’d like to have a home game. I’d certainly love to get a bye.”

The Cowboys come into the contest trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by one game in the NFC East. They are also tied for second place in the entire NFC conference with the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings. Jerry Jones would love to earn a victory against the Commanders and potentially gain a crucial postseason advantage.

It should be noted that QB Dak Prescott is dealing with a knee injury. However, Jerry Jones previously downplayed the ailment, per 105.3 The FAN and Jon Machota.

“He’s in good shape. He might have hyperextended it a little bit. We were checking with the sideline and we knew he was going to be good,” Jones said.

Additionally, RB Tony Pollard missed the Cowboys’ Week 17 contest against the Tennessee Titans due to an injury.

Dallas will surely exercise caution with their starters against Washington. The last thing they want is for a star to suffer an injury in Week 18.

The Cowboys could ultimately replace their starters with backups if they jump out to a big lead against the Commanders. But Jerry Jones’ comments confirms that the Cowboys will roll with their usual players to start the game at the very least.