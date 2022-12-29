By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys may have to enter their Thursday night clash against playoff hopefuls Tennessee Titans shorthanded. Running back Tony Pollard, after not practicing for an entire week, is in serious danger of missing the Cowboys’ Week 17 contest due to a thigh injury.

While the Cowboys would put Pollard through an early pregame warmup to determine his status, they will “err on the side of caution” in terms of his physical well-being, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“If it’s close, Pollard will not be out there,” Pelissero said. “We’ll see exactly what happens in pregame warmups, but it certainly sounds like it could be a lot of Ezekiel Elliott in this one for Dallas.”

#Titans star RB Derrick Henry (hip) isn’t expected to play tonight, and the status of #Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (thigh) is very much in doubt, too. Hassan Haskins vs. Ezekiel Elliott on TNF to kick off fantasy football championship week? @gmfb@nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/duNSWmnRaX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 29, 2022

Tony Pollard suffered the aforementioned thigh injury in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles, putting an unfortunate damper on what has been a breakout campaign for the fourth-year pro out of Memphis. In 15 games (only four starts), Pollard has tallied career-bests in rushing attempts, total yards, and touchdowns, culminating in a Pro Bowl selection amid the Cowboys’ strong season.

Nevertheless, it’s not as if the Cowboys are lacking for options in the rushing department. Ezekiel Elliott is no slouch. However, Pollard brings another dynamic dimension to the Cowboys offense. Thanks in no small part to Pollard’s stellar play, the Cowboys rank second in the entire league in rushing touchdowns, behind only the elite Philadelphia Eagles.

Still, with the playoffs looming, it’s no surprise that the Cowboys are playing it safe. And that may be to the Titans’ benefit, especially as they try to ward off the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South crown.