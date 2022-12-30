By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.

Nonetheless, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplayed Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury as he spoke with 105.3 The FAN.

“He’s in good shape. He might have hyperextended it a little bit. We were checking with the sideline and we knew he was going to be good,” Jones said, per Tom Machota of The Athletic.

Still, Dak Prescott has other problems in mind, knee injury or not. The 29-year old quarterback has thrown at least one interception in six straight games, adding to his league-leading total of 14. Despite their win against the Titans, Prescott’s interception problem reared its ugly head once more, having thrown two picks to go along with two touchdowns.

Nevertheless, Prescott’s interception problem isn’t the end of the world. After all, the Cowboys have a 12-4 record, good for one of the best in the league. And that record has come even as Prescott missed five games earlier this season. If Prescott’s knee problem proves to be more serious than anticipated, the Cowboys have a solid backup in Cooper Rush who can fill in admirably for their QB1.

However, with the lone playoff first-round bye still up for grabs, Dak Prescott should press on and suit up for their crucial Week 18 game against the Washington Commanders especially with Jerry Jones’ promising prognosis.