The Dallas Cowboys have lost more talent than they have brought in early on in free agency, and that trend continued last week when they released veteran linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. And just a few days after that move, it looks like Vander Esch has decided to call it a career in the NFL due in large part to injuries he suffered throughout his career.
Talent was never a problem with Vander Esch, but he rarely managed to stay healthy, as he played a full season just twice during his six-year career. The worst injury he suffered came in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers this past season, as Vander Esch was dealt a neck injury that was considered career-threatening. Sure enough, after the Cowboys moved on from him, Vander Esch opted to retire rather than further put himself at risk from injuries.
Via Todd Archer:
“Leighton Vander Esch is announcing his retirement today after a six-year career with the Cowboys. A neck injury last season forced him into the decision. Last week the Cowboys released him.”
Leighton Vander Esch's career gets cut short by injuries
After being selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Vander Esch looked like a budding superstar as a rookie, as he was a Pro Bowler and earned a spot in the All-Pro Second Team. The problem is that Vander Esch couldn't stay on the field long enough to make a consistent impact, and it all culminated in this devastating neck injury.
As is the case with these serious injuries, Vander Esch doesn't have much of a choice but to call it a career, unless he wants to further risk getting more injured in the future. It's a shame to see the talented linebacker's career get cut short, and it adds to the ever-growing list of holes Dallas has to fill on their roster this offseason.