The Dallas Cowboys are watching various names get attached to their head coaching opening. Mike McCarthy is out and multiple possibilities immediately sprouted after Monday's news, including Jason Witten. However, Witten surfaced for another reason in a Jerod Mayo type of way.

Witten's name emerged even before getting named as a head coach possibility. Cowboys insider for the NFL Network Jane Slater revealed that the team considered a Mayo-style plan for the legendary tight end — identical to what the New England Patriots did recently with Mayo.

“It's my understanding that Jerry Jones has talked to Jason [Witten] in recent weeks. And I do believe that he was a part of a plan Jerry originally had when he was going to bring back Mike McCarthy. I think the plan there was to make him a heir apparent of sorts,” Slater said.

The Pats tried experimenting with making Mayo the eventual successor to Bill Belichick. New England immediately elevated Mayo to head coach after Belichick and the franchise severed ties following the 2023 season. Mayo, however, got fired after only one season.

Is Jason Witten still on Cowboys radar? What about Jerod Mayo?

Slater isn't ruling out the retired All-Pro tight end for a role with the Cowboys. But is that specific role for head coach?

“Now we'll see if Jason Witten will still be at play here. I just don't know if that'll be in a head coach role,” Slater said. “But I do believe he thinks very strongly of Jason Witten and in his future as a coach. I just don't know in what capacity that'll look like.”

Sounds like the owner/general manager Jones is considering adding Witten on board. But it's not a guarantee he'll hand over the HC reins to the legendary Dallas tight end. Witten currently coaches at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas.

Is Mayo, though, lined up for any interviews for the other open NFL head coaching positions? It's not known if Mayo has sat down with front office personnel to interview for the remaining openings. Mayo, though, received some fierce backers following his dismissal.

Former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski was one who defended Mayo. Tedy Bruschi emerged as another Mayo defender. Vince Wilfork became the most recent supporter of Mayo — calling his firing a “BS” move to Fox News Digital Wednesday.