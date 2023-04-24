Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and the entire Dallas Cowboys organization are gearing up for the 2023 NFL Draft. But before the stress of the NFL Draft commences, Jones found time to poke a little fun at McCarthy.

While Jones owns the Cowboys, he is also their General manager. When it comes to the NFL Draft, Jones’ say carries a ton of weight. Dallas knows they have the talent to make a deep playoff run. Jones isn’t taking the blame for any of the Cowboys’ recent setbacks, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Drafting is not our problem, coaching is,” Jones said.

Jones was sitting right next to McCarthy when he said this as owner and coach were clearly joking around with each other. If anything, it shows the bond Jones and McCarthy have built. But like always, Jones had to get the upper hand.

What’s no laughing matter is the upcoming NFL Draft for the Cowboys. Coming off of a 12-5 record, Dallas is looking to fill a few holes and add play makers to both sides of the ball. The draft has been key for the Cowboys as they’ve built their team over the years.

Dak Prescott was a fourth-round pick back in 2016. CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs were Dallas’ first two picks in 2020. One year later, Micah Parsons was selected in the first round. The Cowboys are not the team they are today without the NFL Draft.

On the precipice of another postseason run, the Cowboys will need to nail the NFL Draft. While he’s roasting him now, Jerry Jones knows he and Mike McCarthy will need to be on the same page.