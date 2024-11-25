ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Giants and Cowboys have had a rough season entering this matchup. The Giants have lost six straight, and the Cowboys just broke a five-game losing streak. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Giants-Cowboys prediction and pick.

Giants-Cowboys Last Game – Matchup History

The Cowboys have won seven straight matchups against the Giants. They won the first game between the two teams this season in a close and ugly game, 20-15, on the road in New York. Situations have changed since then, and both teams are having rough seasons entering this Thanksgiving Day matchup.

Overall Series: Cowboys lead 76-47-2

Here are the Giants-Cowboys NFL Thanksgiving odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Thanksgiving Odds: Giants-Cowboys Odds

New York Giants: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +172

Dallas Cowboys: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 38.5 (-115)

Under: 38.5 (-105)

How to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Time: 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have had a rough season this year, especially on offense. They are struggling, averaging 303.8 yards and scoring 14.8 points per game. The offense is undergoing massive changes after they released Daniel Jones. They have pivoted to Tommy DeVito under center. He has 189 passing yards and has not thrown a touchdown or interception, with a 67.7% completion percentage. Malik Nabers is the best player on the offense, and he has 671 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 67 receptions. The running game between Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary has been solid. Tracy has 587 yards and three touchdowns on 116 carries, while Singletary has 326 yards and three touchdowns on 80 carries. This offense does not have much hope for the rest of the year. They still have a good chance in this game against the Cowboys because this defense has been wrecked with injuries, and that opens the door for the Giants offense to at least score against the Cowboys.

The Giants' defense has been decent this season. They allow 342.1 yards per game and 22.9 points per game. They are great against the pass but are struggling against the run. They allow 194.2 yards through the air and 147.9 yards on the ground. This defense's talent starts up front with Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence II in the front seven. Then, Dru Phillips and Deonte Banks have been solid in the secondary. The Giants' defense has talent and has played well despite the season they are having. They match up well against a Cowboys offense with their fair share of struggles. They can turn this game into a slugfest.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys have fallen off a cliff this season, and the offense has struggled. They are averaging 323.1 yards per game and scoring 20.1 points on offense. The offense has struggled with Dak Prescott injured, and Cooper Rush is starting in his place. He has 813 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 61.1% completion percentage. CeeDee Lamb is the only receiver playing well out wide. He has 841 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 77 receptions. The running game has struggled. Rico Dowdle is the starter and only has 488 rushing yards on 112 carries. This offense has struggled without Prescott and might be in for a long day against the Giants' defense. The Giant's defense has been a bright spot, and the Cowboys have been stuck without Dak, for the most part, this year.

The Cowboys have struggled on defense this season. They are allowing 369.9 yards and 29 points per game. The Cowboys have struggled against the run and are only slightly better against the pass. They allow 219.5 yards through the air and 150.5 yards on the ground. The struggles on defense have been confusing because they have talent. Micah Parsons has been great off the edge, and then DeMarvion Overshown and Eric Kendricks have been solid in the middle. In the secondary, Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson have been solid. The Cowboys have the talent on defense but have struggled all year. They have a good match-up against the Giants' offense because they are in more disarray than almost any team in the NFL.

Final Giants-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

The Giants are in free fall and seemingly gave up on the year after they benched and later released Daniel Jones. The Cowboys are in trouble mainly because Dak Prescott was injured, and the defense has struggled all year. Because of all the struggles across both teams, this will be a very close and ugly game. Still, the Cowboys found signs of life last week, and they should win and cover this game at home on Thanksgiving.

Final Giants-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Dallas Cowboys -3.5 (-115)