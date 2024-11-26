The Dallas Cowboys were finally able to get themselves back into the win column for the first time in well over a month thanks to their win over the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday.

It's a short week for the Cowboys, as they host the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. And they're on the verge of welcoming back a key weapon onto the field.

According to CEO Stephen Jones, the Cowboys think that wide receiver Brandin Cooks will be able to play for the first time in seven weeks, via Bleacher Report.

“We're optimistic that we'll continue to get guys back. I think Cooks will be a player for us (on Thanksgiving),” said Jones.

Cooks has amassed 91 yards and one touchdown on nine catches this season.

However, the news isn't as good for Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. He's still in concussion protocol after departing the Week 11 loss against the Texans, and isn't likely to play.

In front of a nationally televised audience, the Cowboys and Giants will kick-off at 4:25 PM EST from Arlington.

Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks hasn't played since Week Four

After the Cowboys defeated the New York Jets in late September, Cooks developed an infection in his knee following a procedure and needed another procedure to correct the issue that arose.

Before he went down with his ailment, Cooks had been demonstrating leadership by urging his teammates to have an even keel despite a loss, via KXAN.

“I think the biggest thing is always staying even keel throughout the season, win or lose,” he said. “At the end of the day, tune out the noise. You win one week and you're the greatest, and when you don't, well, we all know. So really sticking to the task at hand and staying even keel no matter what's going on, because it's a long season.”

Cooks has played for the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, and New England Patriots in addition to the Cowboys.