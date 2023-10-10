The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most talked about teams during the first month of the 2023 NFL season thanks to a tenacious defense. After a 42-10 drubbing at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, the conversation has shifted to that of criticism toward Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott had his worst game of the season so far against the Niners, tossing three interceptions and finishing with a passer rating of 51.6. Prescott has yet to throw for 300 yards this season and has one game with multiple touchdown passes, leading many to call for his replacement.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones backed Prescott on Tuesday, putting to bed any speculation regarding the quarterback's immediate future with the team.

“Make no mistake about it, we have a quarterback that can get us there,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys obviously have plenty of time to turn things around, but Prescott's play needs to improve if he wants to silence the doubters. The eight-year veteran threw a career-high 15 interceptions last season which led the NFL. He vowed that he wouldn’t have double-digit interceptions in 2023 but is up to four through five games following the third three-interception game of his career.

It's easy to blame Dak Prescott since he's been the scapegoat before, but the 49ers have the best defense in the league and shut down every avenue for the Cowboys offense to succeed. Dallas' strong defense fell asleep as well, allowing the Niners to score 42 points and gain 421 yards on offense.