By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022



Tuesday morning, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opened up on his appreciation for Odell Beckham Jr. He talked about how good Beckham Jr. would look in a Cowboys uniform. He apparently is not the only one. Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons decided to make his pitch afterwards.

Parsons responded to a FanDuel post on twitter asking if Beckham Jr. would be a good fit while wearing a Cowboys uniform.

Man obj talk to me !! @obj let’s do this shit!!! 🦁🦁 https://t.co/7x5pLHKtWn — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 8, 2022

It certainly may look weird to a lot of fans, the move would make a lot of sense for Dallas. The Cowboys lost Amari Cooper to free agency this offseason. The hope was that CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup would become a prominent one-two punch. Lamb has done his part but Gallup has not taken the step forward this season. He is coming off tearing his ACL last season and missed the first three weeks of the season.

Odell Beckham Jr. is still recovering from offseason surgery to repair a torn ACL himself. He tore it during the first half of the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl victory. This was the second time that Beckham Jr. has torn his ACL during his career. Beckham Jr. is still a free agent. Considering the multiple knee injuries, along with the fact that he is 30 years old, there would certainly be risk if the Cowboys decided to sign him.

It appears there is a not a ton of interest around the league, especially after news surfaced that he would not be ready until mid-December. So, the Cowboys might be able to sign the former Pro Bowler on the cheap, making the risk worth it.