It is now NFL Draft preparation time for TCU quarterback Max Duggan after the Horned Frogs standout’s ephemeral rise from backup to Fiesta Bowl champion and Heisman Trophy finalist in 2022. As the draft draws closer, rumors have begun swirling that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the rest of the Cowboys brass are intrigued by the idea of drafting Duggan.

The backup quarterback situation in Dallas last year turned out to be as good as any in the league. Cooper Rush kept the Cowboys winning when Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury, but Rush’s contract with the Cowboys has now expired.

The veteran backup’s play might have priced him out of the Cowboys’ range as far as reserve passers go, so it could be time to look to the draft for a new second stringer.

Duggan confirmed to reporters at the NFL combine that he did in fact meet with the Cowboys front office.

“I got to meet with them and just go over some stuff,” Duggan said. “[They got] to know me, [I got] to know them, just go over some ball. Just started building that relationship. I thought it was a good meeting.

Originally from Council Bluffs, Iowa, Duggan made it clear that e enjoys the DFW metroplex.

He even went as far as to call North Texas his home, expressing how much it would mean to him to stay here and play for an NFL franchise just a few miles away from the college campus that made him a household name, Jon Machota of the Athletic said in a tweet Friday morning.

“It’d be really exciting to be able to go learn … in Dallas with coach [Mike] McCarthy and learn under Dak how to be a pro,” Duggan said. “It would be really special.”